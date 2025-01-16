Opposition AAP's legislator Viegas praises Goa's BJP CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas on Thursday praised Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of the BJP for development in his constituency and equated him with first CM Dayanand Bandodkar.

Advertisment

Viegas was speaking at inauguration of a sewage treatment plant at Colva in South Goa, which is part of the Benaulim Assembly constituency represented by the AAP MLA.

"I would like to appreciate and thank Dr Pramod Sawant. He is from the BJP and I am from the AAP, (but) I would correlate him to (first Goa CM) Dayanand Bandodkar," he said.

The opposition legislator noted everyone was working towards creating "Brand Goa".

Advertisment

The AAP MLA maintained all projects sanctioned in Benaulim were possible due to the cooperation of Sawant.

The BJP Chief Minister has kept politics and development separately, and implemented projects in the constituency won by the AAP, he opined.

"When is comes to development, he has never said no to me," Viegas added.

Advertisment

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly. PTI RPS RSY