Opposition accuses Maharashtra govt of protecting encroachments at Vishalgad fort amid violence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) The opposition on Monday targeted the Maharashtra government over violence during an anti-encroachment drive at historic Vishalgad fort and wondered whether "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve accused the government of protecting illegal structures at the fort. Separately, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel targeted Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for leading a march to the fort in Kolhapur district on Sunday.

"I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments but instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him," Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He alleged the Mahayuti government had tried to raze encroachments at the fort superficially and only created a drama.

"Is the government protecting these encroachments?" he asked.

Vishalgad Fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent called Daji Krishna Pandit who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

Former All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, ex-Rajya Sabha member and heir to Kolhapur royal family.

"You could go to Delhi because Muslims had voted for you. We used to respect you but since you led the violent protest at Vishalgad fort, we wonder whether you are truly a descendant of Shahu Maharaj," he said.

Jaleel alleged legal procedure was not adhered to in the anti-encroachment drive and homes of people were vandalised and vehicles burnt down by miscreants.

"Is jungle raj prevailing in Maharashtra?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Danve asked the state government to step up security at the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district despite the recommendation by police.

"It has emerged that Ajanta and Ellora cave complexes and the Jayakwadi dam were recceed for (potential terror activity). The footfall at Ellora cave complex has crossed 24 lakh mark in just nine months last year," he said.

Danve alleged despite the demand by police to enhance security and procure safety equipment, the government has not taken any action. He demanded a dedicated police unit for the heritage monuments.