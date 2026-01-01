Opposition alleges bias by officials over rejection of nomination papers

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) The Opposition has accused election officials of showing a partisan attitude during the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation elections after the documents of a few candidates were rejected.

Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT), Avinash Jadhav of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP) addressed the media on Wednesday night, targeting the returning officer in the Wagle Estate area.

The Opposition leaders alleged that the returning officer showed bias in rejecting the nomination papers of Sena (UBT), MNS, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and independent candidates contesting from wards 16, 17 and 18.

According to MNS and VBA leaders, the nominations of Shinde Sena candidates Ekta Bhoir and Shilpa Wagh were accepted despite alleged discrepancies.

The Wagle Estate area is considered a stronghold of the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“These officials have become servants of the ruling party and they work only for them,” said Awhad. He, Jadhav and Vichare demanded registration of a criminal offence against the returning officer.

MNS city president Ravi More said his party and the affected candidates would launch a hunger strike on Thursday for wards 16, 17 and 18.

Another controversy surfaced in the Mumbra area, where Sudhir Bhagat of the NCP objected to the nomination of NCP (SP) candidate Moreshwar Kinne, claiming that the latter had lost his corporator post earlier over unauthorised construction.

Despite submitting documentary evidence, Bhagat claimed his objection was overruled.

Meanwhile, in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, election officials reviewed 1,033 nomination papers and rejected 77 of them. In Navi Mumbai, 117 candidates were disqualified after the scrutiny of all 956 nominations filed.

Incomplete or un-notarised affidavits regarding assets and criminal records, missing “no-dues” certificates related to municipal taxes or utility bills, and discrepancies in caste certificates for reserved seats are among the reasons for rejections, said officials.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Thane, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR NR