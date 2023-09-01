Opposition alliance finalises coordination committee, sub groups

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Opposition INDIA bloc on Friday finalised a 14-member coordination-cum-election strategy committee comprising members of various parties, and it will function as the alliance's highest decision-making body and start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said. Congress' KC Venugopal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, DMK leader TR Baalu, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are part of the panel.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, CPI leader D Raja, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti are also part of the committee.

A leader from the CPI(M) will also be a part of the panel, but the name would be given by the communist party later.

The panel will act as the highest decision-making body of the bloc and start work on seat sharing, sources said.

Seat sharing will be finalised by September 30, they said.

The opposition bloc also announced a campaign committee with Congress' Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's PC Chako, JMM's Champai Soren, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Kiranmoy Nanda, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPI(M)'s Arun Kumar, CPI's Binoy Vishwam, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, RSP's NK Premachandran, AIFB's G Devarajan, CPI(ML)'s Ravi Rai, Thirumavalan of VCK, IUML's KM Kadar Moidin and Jose K. Mani of KC(M) as its members.

The TMC will give a name for the committee later.

The working group for social media would have Congress' Supriya Srinate, RJD's Sumit Sharma, SP's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, JMM's Avindani, Iltija Mehbooba of PDP, CPI(M)'s Pranjal, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, Ifra Ja of the NC and V Arun Kumar of the CPI(ML) as its members.

The TMC is yet to give a name of a leader to be included in the panel. The working group for media will have Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, besides Manoj Jha of the RJD, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, Jitendra Ahwad of the NCP, Raghav Chaddha of the AAP, Rajiv Ranjan of the JD(U), Pranjal of the CPI(M) and Ashish Yadav of the SP.

JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, JD(U)'s Manish Kumar, SP's Rajeev Nigam, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Tanvir Sadiq, RLD's Prashant Kanojia, AIFB's Naren Chatterjee, Sucheta De of CPI(ML), Mohit Bhan of PDP as its members.

TMC will give the name of its leader later for inclusion in the panel. Another working group for research was formed with members including Amitabh Dubey of the Congress, Subodh Mehta of the RJD, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena, Vandana Chavan of the NCP, KC Tyagi of the JD(U), Sudivya Kumar Sonu of the JMM, Jasmine Shah of the AAP, Alok Ranjan of the SP, Imran Nabi Dar of the NC and Aditya of the PDP.

The TMC will give the name of their leader as a member of the panel later. PTI SKC/ASK ANB ANB