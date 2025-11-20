Opposition alliance in Bihar believed in Jungle Raj; NDA made state safe: Shah

Bhavnagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Bihar assembly elections were a contest between the National Democratic Alliance which made the state safe, and an "arrogant alliance" which believed in "Jungle Raj".

Shah was speaking at a gathering in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city after inaugurating the new headquarters of the district BJP.

"The Bihar election was fought on issues. On one side, there was a 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' (arrogant alliance) which believes in Jungle Raj (lawlessness) and on the other side, there was the NDA which made Bihar a secured state," the senior BJP leader said, adding that in the end the people gave a historic mandate to the NDA.

"On one side, there was Congress which supported illegal infiltrators. On the other side, there was the BJP which has resolved to identify and deport each and every illegal infiltrator living in not only Bihar but the entire country," said Shah who attended the swearing-in of the new Nitish Kumar government in Patna earlier in the day.

Referring to the BJP and NDA's recent victories in state assembly elections across the country, Shah said people gave mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-people policies and the relentless work to secure the country.

"Previous governments at the Centre used to copy the policies of other countries and paste them in India without applying mind. It was PM Modi who went deeper to understand the issues concerning people and then formulated policies," he said Thanks to these well-thought-out policies, India rose to become the fourth largest economy from the 11th in 2014, Shah said.

Since its inception as the Jan Sangh, the BJP has been a party which functions on the basis of ideology and the strength of organization, he said.

"Since then, all other parties became leader-centric while only BJP became a worker-centric party, and we have preserved that culture to date," said Shah.

No matter how hard the Congress works in the coming local body polls in Gujarat, it will face a Bihar-like rout, the senior BJP leader predicted.