Opposition alliance won't be able to defeat PM Modi, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Taking a jibe at opposition INDIA bloc leaders, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said even if they unite to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they will not be able to do so.

Shinde, who addressed an election rally at Dharmapuri in Telangana in favour of the BJP candidate, referred to TRS, the old name of ruling BRS in Telangana, and said the party should now be given VRS by people.

"Name of UPA has been changed to INDIA alliance. They don't have confidence in themselves. (They) don't have self-confidence. All of them come together against Modi ji, to defeat Modi ji, to defame him. They did in 2014 and 2019. But, any INDIA alliances be formed, Modi ji's Bharat will defeat them," he said.

Has the BRS government fulfilled its promise of 'neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu' (water, funds for development and jobs) in Telangana? he asked the crowd.

The country's stature rose all over the world under Modi's leadership, he said.

Crediting Modi for taking the country to greater heights, Shinde said the nation became the fifth largest economy of the world in nine years.

Modi's endeavour now is to make it the third largest, he pointed out.

Claiming that Telangana was a revenue surplus state when it was formed in 2014, he said it is reeling under heavy debt burden now under the BRS regime.

Referring to the alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Shinde said the parties had fought elections together.

However, Bal Thackeray's son (Uddhav Thackeray) had entered into an alliance with Congress and NCP to form government by "betraying Hindutva ideology," he alleged.

"But, Eknath Shinde faction upheld Hindutva and established a government based on Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals. The double engine government has been working for the past one, one and a half years," he said.

Noting that states with 'double engine' government of BJP, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, are witnessing rapid progress, he said such a government should also be installed in Telangana. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH