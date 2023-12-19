Opposition attacks Haryana govt over 'sexual harassment' of girl students in Jind school

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The opposition slammed the BJP-led government in Haryana on Tuesday over the alleged sexual harassment of girl students in a government school in Jind district and asked it to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of girl students in schools.

He added that the accused school principal in Jind was dismissed from service on December 11 and 17 staff members were shifted to other schools.

Pal was replying to a calling attention notice on the alleged sexual harassment of several girl students in the school.

In his reply, the minister also informed the House that 26,303 posts of teachers are vacant in the government schools of the state, adding that the government is committed to filling the posts as soon as possible.

The principal was arrested last month after he was booked under various penal provisions, including sections 354A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Participating in the discussion on the concluding day of the winter session of the Haryana Assembly, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala said the incident in the Jind school is a "very serious matter" and suggested that all such cases of sexual harassment be tried in fast-track courts and strictest punishment handed to those found guilty.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said six fast-track courts, including in Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh, have been set up to conduct trials in rape cases while 18 such courts have been established for the disposal of cases lodged under the POCSO Act.

Pal said under the "Rani Laxmibai Atmaraksha Prashikshan Programme", around 1.25 lakh girl students of Classes 6 to 12 were trained in self-defence in the academic year 2021-22.

Approximately one lakh girl students of Classes 6 to 12 were trained in self-defence in 2022-23 while 87,000 girl students of these classes have so far been trained in 2023-24, he said, adding that the initiative aims at empowering girls.

To further foster a safe environment, the government and the Haryana Women and Child Development department are collaborating on a teacher-sensitisation programme, which will include training on the POCSO and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Acts for principals and headmasters throughout December and January, Pal informed.

Referring to the accused principal, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said a person who was supposed to protect students indulged in such a "shameful" act, adding that such people deserve strict punishment.

Congress MLAs, including B B Batra, alleged a lack of basic facilities, such as separate toilets and drinking water facilities for girls, in many government schools.

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary claimed that crime against women has risen in the state. "There are many schools where separate toilets for girls are not there," she said.

Another Congress MLA, Varun Chaudhary, said women officials should be deputed in government schools for listening to the complaints of girl students.

Pal said the matter of sexual harassment allegedly by the principal in the Jind school has come to the government's notice and "concrete steps" have been taken.

"After the matter came to the government's notice, the delinquent principal was suspended on October 27. When the allegations of sexual harassment were prima facie proved, he was dismissed from service with effect from December 11," he said.

Further, after going through the preliminary enquiry reports and considering the gravity of the matter, 17 staff members of the school were transferred to other schools, he added.

The government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all schoolgoing children, especially girls, the minister asserted.

He said the government is running training and self-defence programmes, especially for girl students of government schools, to educate and empower them regarding prevention of sexual abuse. PTI SUN VSD RC