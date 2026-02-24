Opposition BJP-JD(S) back job aspirants'' agitation in K''taka, demand steps to fill vacant posts

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) The opposition BJP- JD(S) on Tuesday blamed the ruling Congress in Karnataka for the government job aspirants' stir in Dharwad.

The BJP reminded the Congress about the election promise made by its leader Rahul Gandhi in 2023 to fill 2.5 lakh jobs once it came to power.

A large number of job seekers on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Dharwad and were taken into preventive custody while demanding filling vacant posts.

The BJP and the JD(S) have backed the agitation with the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and several MLAs taking part in the agitation.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra charged that ever since the Congress government came to power, it has not been able to fill even a single post.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and ministers have been delivering speeches across the state, but have failed to deliver justice to the youths of the state.

"For the past two-and-a-half years, young people have been in tears, staging protests and agitations, yet none of this has been taken into account. It is unfortunate that even during the Belagavi Assembly session, when the All Karnataka State Students’ Association (AKSSA) staged protests, they were subjected to a lathi charge, and still the government did not wake up," Vijayendra alleged.

He said that 2.85 lakh posts in various government departments are lying vacant but the Congress government has not been able to initiate the recruitment process.

"Using the reservation issue as an excuse, the Congress government failed to argue properly in the High Court and is merely delaying the matter. There is no political will in this government to fill vacant posts and secure the future of the youth," the Shikaripura MLA said.

Vijayendra also shared a news report on 'X' which pertains to the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi making promise before the Assembly election to fill 2.5 lakh posts in the state on May 6, 2023.

He also put out the Congress manifesto in 2023, which reads, "to fill up approved vacancies in all government departments within one year." Union Minister and the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy appealed to the state government not to take lightly the fact that countless job aspirants have taken to the streets in Dharwad.

"It is the government's failure to fill vacant posts in a timely manner that has forced the youth to choose the path of protest. My only appeal to the youth is this-- let your protest remain peaceful. I stand with you," he said in a social media post.

He said there are 2.94 lakh government posts lying vacant in the state but "only Cabinet-rank posts are being filled in ‘super-fast’ mode. This clearly shows the priorities of the Congress government in Karnataka." Citing a report of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, headed by R V Deshpande, the minister said there are seven lakh unemployed people in the state, who are waiting for government jobs.

He charged that the Congress in Karnataka wasted "three precious years in a power struggle over the chair".