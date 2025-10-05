Opposition BJP, JD(S) take dig at Siddaramaiah govt on caste census

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Sunday took a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka over the ongoing Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the 'caste census'—citing objections to the way in which the enumeration is being carried out and the questions are asked.

Both parties cited Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who refused to answer a number of questions asked by enumerators on Saturday as part of the survey, to corner the government.

"Looking at D K Shivakumar's reaction yesterday, it is clear... 60 questions are being asked to people. The caste census that is being carried out by the government in the name of the social and educational survey is creating confusion day by day. It has created confusions in all communities," state BJP chief Vijayendra said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, prima facie it appears that the government decided on the survey in a hurry without proper preparation.

"There has been criticism over including differently abled people for the enumeration work. I'm unable to understand why the state government and the chief minister are in such hurry. Amid talks about October or November revolution within the Congress party, there are discussions whether there are any links to this possible political revolution in the state and the caste census," he added.

Further stating that BJP welcomes any move to provide social, educational and economical justice to all, as the party believes in providing social justice to everyone, Vijayendra said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a historical decision to include caste enumeration in its upcoming national census.

"In between there was no need to create such confusion in our state. Let's see what all happens," he said.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

Shivakumar on Sunday said he has advised officials conducting the survey not to ask certain questions that are 'personal' in nature, as he called upon the people to participate in the survey.

Union Minister of State V Somanna too hit out at the Congress government in the state and the chief minister, terming the survey as "unscientific" and "filled with confusion and technical errors".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the government is conducting this survey to "cover up" the instability it is facing.

Somanna urged the government to stop the survey immediately and to reconsider the way it is being held, as he also pointed out at Deputy CM Shivakumar himself taking exception to the question being asked during the survey.

JD(S) claimed that Deputy CM Shivakumar has rejected the caste census survey model and questions prepared by Rahul Gandhi and team, without providing proper information.

"The DCM himself does not know what questions are being asked, The DCM is frustrated by the questions asked by the enumerators, then what is the fate of the common people?" the party said in a post on 'X'.

Questioning whether people in urban areas have the patience and time to answer "unnecessary and irrelevant" questions, it sought to know, "What is the conspiracy behind it and who will benefit from this survey being conducted hurriedly in the state, by the stubborn Siddaramaiah government, despite the central government announcing that it will conduct caste enumeration along with the census next year." PTI KSU ADB