Opposition bloc 'INDIA' gets its tagline -- 'Jeetega Bharat'

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A day after the opposition parties announced 'INDIA' as the name for their alliance, they finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the 26-member bloc's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

During the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance, the sources said.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

According to the sources, the coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

The 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle tweeted, "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India." In a tweet on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said, "The essential message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra: Judega Bharat. The essential message of the Bengaluru conclave of 26 political parties: Jeetega INDIA." On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his vast English vocabulary, surprised many on Twitter with a rhyming tweet in Hindi on 'INDIA'.

"NDA ki lagegi lanka, bajega ab INDIA ka danka. Jeetega India," he said.

Announcing the name of the opposition bloc at a presser in Bengaluru after a nearly four-hour-long meeting of the 26 parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday had said, "We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and we will come out with great success." He had said a committee of 11 members will be set up for coordination, and a convenor will be selected at the next meeting in Mumbai.

Kharge had also said a secretariat will be set up in Delhi for campaign management of the alliance and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He had said the dates for the Mumbai meeting would be announced soon.