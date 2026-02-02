Opposition boycotts Assembly session over dismissal of adjournment motion on prisoners’ parole

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Alleging that the LDF government was granting parole to CPI(M) activists convicted in criminal cases, UDF MLAs staged a protest inside the Kerala Assembly and boycotted the session on Monday after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue.

The Assembly session began with a walkout by opposition leaders, who demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.

After the question hour, the adjournment motion was moved by Revolutionary Marxist Party of India MLA KK Rema, who alleged that several convicts, including those recently sentenced, were granted parole and released from jail.

However, Speaker A M Samseer dismissed the motion, saying the issue was not of urgent importance and could be raised as a submission.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan questioned the rejection of the notice, alleging that criminals were being illegally granted parole and were creating law-and-order issues outside.

"If the government is not interested in holding a discussion on an issue, why is such a provision created? Is it not important that criminals are being released onto the streets," he asked.

Satheesan pointed out that CPI(M) leader and Payyannur municipal councillor V K Nishad, who was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in December last year, was granted parole a month later.

Replying to the allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh said parole was granted to Nishad on January 8, but the issue was not raised when the Assembly session began last month.

"Such a motion has been brought as the Opposition is facing a dearth of subjects to raise in the Assembly," he alleged.

Rajesh also claimed that during the Oommen Chandy government, a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case was granted a reduction in sentence.

Opposition MLAs raised placards, prompting the Speaker to say that printed materials were brought into the House after they realised the motion would not be admitted.

"They do not want the issue to be discussed in the Assembly," Samseer said.

Following this, Opposition MLAs entered the well of the house and raised banners protesting the granting of parole to convicted prisoners, shouting slogans.

Later, the Opposition MLAs walked out of the Assembly holding a banner.

However, the Assembly continued, with LDF MLAs attending the calling attention motion, submissions, and financial business sessions, which were chaired by MLA Santhakumari K until the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Satheesan alleged that parole was being granted in violation of rules to criminals who committed murders for the CPI(M).

He said the Opposition had sought an urgent discussion on the serious issue of hardened criminals lodged in jails being granted parole for hundreds of days in violation of all norms.

However, he alleged that the Speaker, by misinterpreting the Rules of Procedure, was acting at the government's behest to block discussion of matters inconvenient to the CPI(M).

He further alleged that some of the accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case had received parole for more than 1,000 days and had spent over three years outside jail.

"How did they get parole for more than 1,000 days? Did their relatives die or remain hospitalised all these days," he asked.

Referring to allegations raised by CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan about financial irregularities involving party funds, Satheesan said that one of the accused, released on parole, was seen participating in protests against Kunhikrishnan in violation of parole conditions, yet was granted further parole.

"The CPI(M) is trying to bring hardened criminals out of jail to eliminate Kunhikrishnan," Satheesan alleged, linking it to the impending release of Kunhikrishnan’s book that is critical of the party leadership.

He further alleged that several convicts were being given illegal facilities in jail, including liquor, mobile phones and other comforts, and claimed that bribes were being paid to prison officials with the support of the party.

"This is a grave issue that should be discussed in the Kerala Assembly. If such matters are to be spoken only outside the House, then there is no need for the Assembly to function," Satheesan said.

Rema said that K C Ramachandran, convicted in the Chandrasekharan murder case was granted parole to "spend time with family".

"Is there any provision in the law that allows parole to be granted for such a reason? The Home Minister must explain under which section of the law this was permitted," Rema said.

She said the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, was absent from the Assembly to avoid answering these questions.

"This is not an isolated issue. This is about criminals ruling and the law being subverted. The Assembly and the people of Kerala must debate this," Rema said. PTI TBA TBA KH