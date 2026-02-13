Opposition brings heat on CM Stalin over Rs 5,000 payout

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin following his early morning announcement of a Rs 5,000 consolidated payout to women beneficiaries, terming it a "sign of election fatigue and fear of imminent defeat" in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.

Leading the charge, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the timing of the summer special allowance and the advance release of the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai'.

"Have you seen what the fear of electoral defeat is making this puppet Chief Minister do? After stalling the Rs 1,000 payout for 28 months, the Stalin government is now suddenly providing a summer special fund along with three months of advance payment. Did we not have summers in 2024 and 2025, Mr Stalin?" he asked, taking to X.

Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government had ruined the state's law and order, making it unsafe for women ranging from young girls to the elderly.

He claimed the announcement was a patchwork job to counter the AIADMK’s growing campaign titled 'Vidia Atchi Veetu Bill-ay Satchi' (The dawning rule, the house bill is the witness), which highlights the financial losses suffered by families under the current regime.

The AIADMK leader further asserted that Stalin’s move was a direct reaction to his own poll promise of providing Rs 2,000 per month to all female heads of households under the 'Kulavilakku Thittam' if voted to power.

"It is amusing to see the CM claim that others are trying to stall the scheme when no one has done so. You have betrayed one crore women by denying them the rights initially promised to all cardholders," he added.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay also slammed the government, attributing the sudden announcement to the rising popularity of his party.

"How was this special summer allowance of 2,000 rupees announced so abruptly? Does summer only occur this year? The reason for this, including the early credit of funds on the 13th instead of the 15th, is the sound of the whistle heard in every street and home," he said, referring to his party's symbol.

In a lengthy post on X, Vijay claimed the CM’s move confirms that the DMK views TVK as its primary competitor and the only force capable of defeating them.

He urged women to accept the money as a result of his political entry, but promised a more permanent and genuine welfare state under his leadership.

The BJP also joined the chorus of criticism, with its state chief spokesperson, Narayanan Thirupathy, highlighting the government's alleged failure in governance.

"Mr Stalin, you may try to lure people by giving even Rs 50,000, but the state will not forgive or forget your misrule of five years, particularly on the deteriorating law and order and crimes against women and girl children in schools," the spokesperson said.

The BJP leader added that the Dravidian model might think people are fools, but the Tamil people are clever enough to throw out governments that fail to protect them.

In a statement issued to media, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss termed the Rs 5,000 credit an "open manifestation of the fear of failure".

He dismissed the CM’s claim that opposition parties were plotting to move the court to stop the scheme as a "fairy tale".

"Even a commoner knows that existing schemes are not barred by the model code of conduct. This is a desperate attempt to reduce public anger by handing out cash," Dr Ramadoss said.

He pointed out that while the government cited fiscal deficit to avoid waiving student loans or reducing electricity bills, it had borrowed an additional Rs 6,550 crore to fund this payout, adding to the state's debt.

Amma Makkah Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran echoed similar sentiments, stating that no matter how many weapons the DMK used out of fear, they would not work.

"Giving 5,000 or even 50,000 rupees will not change the fact that the DMK is going to lose. The public knows this announcement is born out of panic regarding election commission procedures and not out of genuine concern for women," he said in a statement.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier announced that the Rs 5,000 payout included Rs 3,000 as advance payment for the months of February, March, and April, along with a Rs 2,000 summer special package, citing potential hurdles due to the upcoming election schedule. PTI JR JR ROH