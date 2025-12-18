Opposition calls VB-GRAMG Bill 'regressive', hits out at Gandhi name removal

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday strongly criticised the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and a "backward step" that shifts a demand-driven scheme to a bureaucrat-controlled system.

The bill, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day amid protests from Opposition benches.

Participating in a debate on the bill in the Upper House, BRS member Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju from Telangana said the government should have brought a new scheme for the poor rather than amending MGNREGA and changing its name.

"There is not a single person in the country who does not like the name of Lord Ram, but at the same time, many feel proud about Mahatma Gandhi. The name should continue," he said.

In Lord Ram's name, the government should have brought a new scheme for the poor, he added.

Vaddiraju said changes to the bill should have been brought after discussion with state chief ministers in the National Development Council, warning that the fund-sharing ratio reduced from 90:10 to 70:30 could put a burden on state governments.

CPI-M member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya from West Bengal termed the bill "unconstitutional", saying it transforms MGNREGA from a demand-driven to a bureaucrat-controlled scheme.

"For the first time in the constitutional democracy of India, MNREGA had recognised the right to work. It is one of the fundamental rights. It is my right. I do not like to live on charity," he said.

"This is no good saying that I am giving 80 crore people free ration. This is really obnoxious and this is showing disrespect to the Indian citizen," he added.

Bhattacharyya said that earlier MGNREGA was a demand-driven scheme but now it has been made bureaucratic-driven. "Everything depends on the bureaucracy. Now the central government will decide in which village they will start this job," he said.

He argued that decentralisation is the foundation of constitutional democracy, noting that the 73rd Constitutional amendment empowered panchayats to give rural people a sense of participation in democratic decision-making.

"Now you want to take it away. Everything would be done by the centre. And the Centre would be controlled by the bureaucrats," he said, adding that the new Act has made people dependent on the mercy of bureaucrats via central government machinery.

"Instead of going forward, they are going back. Now it is a peculiar thing," Bhattacharyya said.

He criticised the provision that the scheme would not be operative during the cultivation season, arguing this would force rural people to work under minimum basic wage levels.

"The whole purpose is to serve the big landlords," he said, demanding withdrawal of the legislation. Bhattacharyya said the government wants to frustrate rural work by shifting the burden of expenditure upon states.

"No state can carry this burden. Thereby the centre will say you cannot carry the burden, therefore no work. This is the attitude," he said.

Samajwadi Party member Ramji Lal Suman from Uttar Pradesh said the change in funding ratio will burden state governments and expressed doubts about proper implementation of the scheme.

He said people will still remember Mahatma Gandhi's name even if the scheme's name is changed. "Change the name of this scheme to Nathuram Votes. If this is what you want, it will be better," he said.

J&KNC member Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan said there were no consultations with states before bringing the bill, especially poor states with weak economies.

"I think that this government has a very bad relationship with Gandhi. This is why it has been changed. The national leaders of this government are in a hurry to change their names. Today it is Gandhi's turn," he said.

Ramzan argued that Gandhi's name is synonymous with the liberty of the people of India and changing it was a "big injustice" for his followers.

"You cannot get rid of Gandhi's name from the administrative order. You can get rid of his name in the cards and files, but you cannot get rid of the name of Gandhi in your heart," he said.

He also cited Nelson Mandela's acknowledgement of being inspired by Gandhi's philosophy, calling Gandhi a great leader whose influence extended beyond India's borders. PTI LUX MR