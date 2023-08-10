Opposition chose politics over important legislations: PM in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the opposition parties during his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion, accusing them of preferring politics to deliberations on important bills brought during the Monsoon session.

Modi said it would have been better had the opposition participated in the proceedings with due seriousness since the beginning of the session.

He said important legislations were passed over the past few days and they should have been discussed by the opposition, but they preferred politics to discussion on these key legislations.

"There were many bills that were linked with the fishermen, data, poor, deprived and tribals but the opposition has no interest in them. This is a betrayal to the expectations of the people. They have proven that for them, the party is above the country," he said.

The prime minister said the country was watching the opposition and they have always disappointed the people.

"Parliament is not a platform for a party. Parliament is the revered highest body for the country. Therefore, it is imperative that parliamentarians have certain seriousness for this. So much of resources are being devoted here. Every second here should be utilised for the country," the prime minister emphasised.