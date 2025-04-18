Opposition claims woman lawyer assaulted, slams Mahayuti govt for not ‘reining in’ criminals

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The opposition in Maharashtra on Friday claimed that a woman lawyer was assaulted in Beed district for complaining about noise pollution, and attacked the ruling Mahayuti government for “failing” to ensure the safety of women in the state.

State congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the woman lawyer who practises at the Ambajogai court was taken to a farm by the sarpanch of her village and his workers and mercilessly beaten by sticks and iron pipes.

The lawyer fell unconscious and was in hospital for some time, he said, adding that the incident is proof that the BJP-led government has “failed to ensure the safety of women”.

“If a woman lawyer is not safe, what about the ordinary citizens? If Maharashtra has a full-time home minister, the administration should arrest the culprits and take strict action,” he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio.

MP Amol Kolhe, who belongs to the NCP (SP), said the incident of a woman lawyer being “thrashed by 10-12 men is a blot on a progressive state like Maharashtra, which boasts of icons like Jijabai, Ahilyabai Holkar and Savitribai Phule”.

There is a three-party government in the state, but instead of working for the people, the alliance leaders are busy fighting amongst themselves for power, he said, referring to the ruling coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The law and order situation has deteriorated, but a woman being mercilessly beaten up for complaining about noise pollution is a sign that criminals are ruling the roost, he said.

“The chief minister, who also holds the home department, should take a serious note of this incident and at least act to restore the belief that the home ministry exists,” Kolhe added. PTI MR NR