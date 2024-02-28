Opposition Congress corners Uttarakhand government in assembly over corruption

Dehradun, Feb 28 (PTI) The Opposition Congress on Wednesday cornered the Uttarakhand government over corruption, accusing it of being hand-in-glove with the "mafia" and saying graft is at its peak in several departments.

Initiating a debate on corruption in the House, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya spoke of a "big scam in the Horticulture department".

He claimed Rs 70 crore was spent on the pretext of planting 15 lakh saplings.

Everything was done on paper and nothing on the ground. Only a few hundred saplings were planted while payments in crores were made to "chosen nurseries", Arya alleged.

The Congress MLA claimed that the scam was executed by an official who had been blacklisted in Himachal Pradesh. The Uttarakhand government brought him from Himachal Pradesh despite knowing his background, leading to corruption flourishing.

The High Court of Uttarakhand took cognisance of the matter and ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the Horticulture department but the state government went to the Supreme Court as it did not want a CBI investigation, the Bajpur MLA said.

Arya said, "Total 'jungle raaj' is prevailing (in the state). One cannot think of getting anything done without paying a 'suvidha shulk (commission)'. The dreams of people who fought for statehood for Uttarakhand have been shattered." He also alleged a major scam in the Irrigation department, saying it was executed by a superintending engineer who has the blessings of higher-ups in the government.

The Congress' Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh said the BJP, after assuming power in 2017, had claimed it would follow a policy of zero-tolerance to corruption and constitute a Lokayukta within 100 days of forming the government.

However, nothing has happened on that front, he added.

"The party (BJP) is in power for a second term now. Still, the Lokayukta is nowhere in sight," Singh said.

He also claimed that the "liquor mafia" enjoys government protection.

Singh accused the Uttarakhand government of shying away from CBI investigations in all matters in which it does not want the truth to come out -- be it a scam in the Horticulture department or the murder of resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari. PTI ALM ALM SZM