Opposition creating hurdles in Punjab's progress for vested political interests: CM Mann

Lehra (Punjab), Oct 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday accused the opposition parties of creating hurdles in the state's progress for their vested political interests, alleging that the leaders from the rival camps have a myopic mindset towards Punjab and its people.

Addressing a gathering at Lehra in Sangrur district after dedicating a slew of development projects to the people, Mann said, “The opposition leaders are eyeing a return to the CM’s house in Chandigarh, but their fate is sealed because they have consistently ignored the aspirations of the people. They create hurdles in the state's progress for their vested political interests.” Targeting Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, Mann accused the Congress leader of making desperate attempts to defame the government but failing miserably due to the dearth of any concrete issue.

Recalling his early days as an artiste, when he used to attend opposition's rallies, the chief minister claimed he is "well aware of their misdeeds" and is now revealing the truth "by exposing their sins of the past".

Highlighting the achievements of the AAP regime in Punjab, Mann said government jobs are being provided to the youth strictly on a merit basis, “breaking the cycle of migration to other countries and instilling hope in the younger generation”.

“Punjab is a blessed land and the government is resolving long-pending issues facing the people. The state government is working untiringly for the progress and development of Punjab and prosperity of its people,” he said.

Underlining the importance of education, the chief minister announced the setting up of new libraries and colleges in the villages to ensure quality education for the rural youth.

“I am now repaying the debts of people's love," he said.

Mann also said the state government has embarked on a major project to repair and upgrade 19,491.56 km of rural link roads at a cost of Rs 4,150.42 crore.

Mann described the link roads as the arteries of economic growth, as they help people in rural areas commute and give impetus to trade and business at the same time.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation for a new office complex of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Lehragaga. Mann said the complex will have a built-up area of 10,000 square feet spread over 2.34 acres of land.

“The construction work is expected to be completed within 18 months at a cost of Rs 4.69 crore. It will house two sub-divisional offices (urban and rural) and a complaint centre aimed at providing better services to the local residents,” Mann said.

He said the present PSPCL office operated from a very old building, while another operated from a rented facility, causing significant difficulties in public service and administrative work.

He also said the Punjab government is providing 600 units of free electricity to every household, benefiting about 90 per cent of families in the state who now receive zero electricity bills.

The chief minister also laid the foundation for a new tehsil complex in Lehragaga to be built at an outlay of Rs 15.92 crore.

The project is expected to be completed before July 30, 2026, and the covered area of the building will be 51,881 square feet, he said.

The new complex will house the offices of sub-divisional magistrate, sub-registrar, tehsildar, naib tehsildar, treasury, labour inspector, and other facilities, Mann added. PTI SUN ARI