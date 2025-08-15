Opposition criticises PM Modi for praising RSS in Independence Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Opposition parties on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering praise on the RSS in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, saying it is "most troubling" and "deeply regrettable".

The Congress termed it a "breach" of the spirit of constitutional and secular republic and said it is a desperate attempt to appease the Sangh in the run-up to his 75th birthday.

The Congress' reference was to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that leaders should give a chance to younger leaders on attaining the age of 75 years, which many in the opposition feel are aimed at Prime Minister Modi.

"The PM was tired today. Soon he will be retired," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said and slammed the prime minister's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort as "stale, hypocritical, insipid", claiming he recycled his oft-repeated slogans of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with "little" to show as measurable outcomes.

"The most troubling element of the PM's speech today was his name-checking of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort - a blatant breach of the spirit of a constitutional, secular republic.

"It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month," AICC general secretary, communications, Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Decisively weakened after the events of June 4th, 2024, he is now at their complete mercy and reliant on Mohan Bhagwat's good offices for the extension of his tenure post-September. This politicisation of Independence Day for personal and organisational gain is deeply corrosive to our democratic ethos," Ramesh said.

The BJP dismissed the Congress' criticism, asserting that RSS ideology is shaping India's public discourse today.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya recalled that the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had invited the RSS to join the Republic Day parade in 1963 and had called it an organisation of patriots.

"As the RSS marks 100 years, it is fitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions it from the Red Fort," he said on X, reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's criticism.

Malviya said, "India's public discourse today is shaped by RSS ideology, while the Congress is detached not only from the realities of our times but also from Nehru himself." Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a veiled dig at the RSS after it was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it should congratulate the British on the completion of its 100 years as some organisations were made by them so that the country could be divided on religious lines.

"They should remember their very first session, they should remember that it is the seculars and socialists that will lead the way forward. The BJP itself had resolved to follow the path of secularism. The RSS ideology does not align with secularism," Yadav said.

"On this completion of 100 years, they should congratulate the British. Because we have heard and some historians have also written that some organisations were made by the British so that 'Bharat' could be divided on religious lines, a gulf could be created between Hindus and Muslims.

"Hence, the Sanghi saathis, whose first ideology is socialist and secular, they should remember it, so that the country can move forward," Yadav said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said it is "deeply regrettable" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to praise the RSS in his Independence Day speech and called it an organisation with a "dubious historical record".

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was banned following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and historians have documented the organisation's role in "inciting communal riots".

He alleged that by lauding the RSS, the prime minister "has dishonoured the memory of our martyrs" and said "this is profoundly unacceptable and shameful".

"It is deeply regrettable that Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS - an organisation with a dubious historical record. An organisation which had no role whatsoever in these struggles and has consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago an organisation was born -- the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page," said Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak in the past.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort today, I respectfully remember all the swayamsevaks who have contributed to these 100 years of national service," he added.

The prime minister said service, dedication, organisation and unparalleled discipline are the identity of the RSS, "which is in a way the world's biggest non-government organisation (NGO)".

It is for the first time that Prime Minister Modi has talked at length about the RSS in his Independence Day speech. Himself a RSS 'pracharak' for decades, Modi has praised the organisation earlier too and chose the occasion to highlight its journey since its foundation in 1925.

The RSS has been connected with the BJP, and its functionaries work at key positions in the party organisation. PTI SKC AO KR NAV RT