Opposition demands judicial probe into 'honey-trap' allegations in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) The opposition BJP and JD(S) created a ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, demanding a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged "honey-trap" attempt involving a minister and other politicians.

BJP and JD(S) members stormed into the well of the House, protesting with CDs in hand and shouting slogans, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured them of a high-level probe.

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna had informed the Assembly on Thursday that there had been attempts to honey-trap him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to similar schemes.

Addressing the issue, Siddaramaiah stated that no one would be protected, regardless of their position, and that the government would ensure a thorough investigation and necessary action.

"Rajanna has spoken about an attempt to honey-trap him. Home Minister G Parameshwara has already responded, stating that a high-level investigation will be conducted. Let Rajanna file a complaint. All Congress, BJP, and JD(S) members will be provided protection. Those who have violated the law must be punished accordingly," he said.

A probe would be conducted to identify those behind the honey-trap attempt, Siddaramaiah assured. "It is our responsibility to protect all citizens of the state. We will ensure a high-level investigation." Home Minister Parameshwara reiterated that Rajanna had expressed his intent to file a complaint and had requested an investigation but had yet to formally submit it.

"I have already assured the House that I will get the matter investigated. I am committed to a high-level probe. I will discuss the nature of the investigation with the Chief Minister, and we will decide accordingly, considering your suggestions," he added.

However, the opposition demanded that the government clarify the nature of the probe and insisted on an investigation led by a sitting High Court judge, given the high-profile nature of the case.

Expressing frustration at the continued demands, Siddaramaiah asked, "What more do you want when we have already assured a high-level probe and promised to consider your suggestions? Parameshwara and I will discuss and decide." As the Chief Minister began his response to the budget discussion, BJP and JD(S) members stormed into the well of the House again, shouting slogans such as "Down with the honey-trap government" and "Save Minister Rajanna." Earlier in the day, as soon as the House convened, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raised the issue of the honey-trap controversy involving politicians and demanded an answer from Siddaramaiah before he responded to the debate on the 2025–26 State Budget.

Citing Minister K N Rajanna’s statement from the previous day and arguing that it had lowered the dignity of the House, Kumar said, "If a minister has to come to the House and claim that there was an attempt to honey-trap him while requesting a probe from the Home Minister, what does that say about the situation? How is the cabinet functioning? Is there no morality left in the cabinet and the Chief Minister?" Kumar also urged Siddaramaiah to announce the details of the high-level probe and ensure the protection of all House members.

"What is the intelligence department doing? The CM must provide answers, as intelligence falls under his purview." Leader of the Opposition R Ashok noted that since Rajanna had alleged honey traps involving central leaders, ministers, and political figures across all parties, the government should order a judicial probe led by a sitting High Court judge.

"If ministers aren’t protected, who will protect us? If someone is trying to eliminate others for the CM’s chair, where is the morality?" he asked.

At this point, Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that similar incidents occurred during the previous BJP government, with several ministers obtaining court stays. He said, "Those issues were never discussed in the House." This led to a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition parties. PTI KSU SSK ROH