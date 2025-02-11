Opposition describes Kerala as 'hub of drugs'; govt rejects charges, cites figures

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) The Opposition UDF on Tuesday accused the Kerala government of failing to curb the "unprecedented flow" of banned substances into the state and lamented that it has become a "hub of drugs." State Excise Minister M B Rajesh, however, vehemently rejected the allegations, stating that while drug usage in Kerala has increased in proportion to national and global consumption, the state cannot be portrayed as a centre for drug activity.

A heated exchange took place between the Excise Minister and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan during a discussion on the rising drug menace in the state.

Earlier in the day, UDF legislator P C Vishnunath raised the issue during Zero Hour through an adjournment motion seeking a discussion, which the government accepted.

During the two-hour-long discussion in the Assembly, Vishnunath urged the government to take the issue seriously and suggested incorporating drug awareness programmes into the school curriculum.

He also proposed conducting periodic medical checkups for children every six months and ensuring constant monitoring to detect any behavioural changes.

In his address, the Leader of the Opposition reiterated that Kerala has become a "hub for drugs", with an unprecedented influx of banned substances, including those from neighbouring states.

He pointed out that chemical substances like MDMA and LSD stamps are being smuggled into the state unchecked, making intoxicants readily available in villages, towns, and cities alike.

Noting the stark contrast between the quantity of drugs seized and the actual volume entering the state, he said a mafia was reportedly operating behind the drug trade.

Criticising the government's inaction in controlling drug availability, he alleged, "If there is a mafia working to mislead Kerala’s youth, who is responsible for exposing them? What are they doing?" Satheesan further alleged that Vimukti, the government's ambitious anti-narcotics campaign, has failed to achieve its intended results.

"The Excise personnel take some photos in the name of awareness. That’s all they do. There is no enforcement," he charged, questioning the campaign's impact on the drug menace in the state.

While acknowledging the importance of awareness, he emphasised that enforcement is crucial in curbing substance abuse.

"Enforcement must be strengthened with full force. The drug supply must be stopped at every possible level. Does the Excise Department even have an intelligence wing? Once a case is caught, there is no mechanism to trace its source," he alleged.

However, in his reply, the Excise Minister dismissed the opposition's allegations against his department.

Rajesh stated that drug abuse is a social evil and that the LDF government has been working to unite people against it, regardless of political and ideological differences.

While admitting that drug consumption in Kerala has risen, he pointed out that the trend is prevalent across India and globally.

Countering the Leader of Opposition’s hub of drugs remark, Rajesh cited a recent survey indicating that Kerala is among the states with comparatively lower drug consumption rates.

"Drug consumption has indeed increased in the state, but that should not be misinterpreted to suggest that Kerala has become a hub of drugs. Facts must be seen as facts. That is the government's stand," he said.

Rejecting opposition claims that the Excise Department has failed in enforcement, he stated that 24,517 people were arrested in drug-related cases in Kerala in 2024 alone.

He further highlighted that the conviction rate for drug cases in Kerala is 98.9 per cent, which is 20 per cent higher than the national average.

"If enforcement is not strong, would this even be possible in the state?" he asked.

To strengthen the Excise Department further, the government has provided modern vehicles, drug detection kits, and arms to personnel, established a centralised monitoring system, and modernised check posts, he said.

The minister added that additional measures would be taken to enhance the Excise Department's efficiency and eradicate the drug menace from the state.