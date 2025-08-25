Opposition displaying irresponsible behaviour by criticising Modi govt: Nadda

Jabalpur, Aug 25 (PTI) BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking "irresponsibly" about the Indian economy and said the Opposition's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into a rant against India.

Addressing BJP workers in Jabalpur, Nadda said the Opposition parties have never been so irresponsible.

"While criticising the BJP and PM Modi, the Opposition has started opposing the country. We have to expose them before the people," he said.

Nadda participated in various programmes, including inaugurating a few medical colleges.

He targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for his "dead economy" remarks.

"You must have heard the statement of Rahul baba, who described the country's economy as a dead economy. Whose language is he speaking? He has made a completely irresponsible statement, though he is holding the responsible post of the opposition leader," the BJP president added.

Nadda stated that the Indian economy is set to become the third largest in the world.

"We are the fourth largest economy and moving towards becoming the third largest economy. The World Bank has also accepted that despite the global slowdown, India's economy is strong," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister.

Nadda pointed out various economic indicators to emphasise the robust condition of the economy. “India is the third most powerful nation in the world. The retail inflation is at an all-time low," he said, adding that 98 per cent of mobile phones in India are manufactured locally.

"We are at number three in the export of toys and automobiles. Our defence production and export are constantly increasing. The whole world praises our BrahMos. Is this not a growing India?" he asked.

Hailing PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed "revolutionary development", pointing out the transformation of 80 railway stations in MP as Amrit Bharat stations.

Highlighting the change on the infrastructure front, Nadda said Jabalpur Airport resembled a 'chapra' (temporary house) ten years ago, where only a single aircraft would land (in a day).

"Today, a new terminal worth Rs 450 crore has been built here. An airport was also constructed in Gwalior," he added.

Nadda said Asia's largest 750 MW solar plant has been installed in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, while metro train services were rolled out in Indore. The BJP chief also referred to the Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor project.

He highlighted various welfare schemes to underline the transformation of Madhya Pradesh.

"Before 2014, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh was Rs 12,000, which rose to Rs 1.52 lakh today. A financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month is disbursed under the Ladli Behna Yojana. Thousands of tribal students are being given scholarships. Continuous work is going on regarding sickle cell anemia," Nadda said.

He said 80 lakh farmers from MP are availing the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. "Is this not a change?" he asked.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, among others, also addressed the party workers. PTI MAS NSK