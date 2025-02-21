Opposition extends all support to make Kerala investment friendly

Kochi, Feb 21 (PTI) Congress leader V D Satheesan on Friday said the opposition is extending support to the Kerala government in all aspects to make the state investment-friendly.

In his address at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, he said politics aside the opposition is steadfast in its commitment to the development of our state.

"We firmly believe fostering a conducive environment for investors is crucial for sustainable business growth," he added.

He assured that regardless of political affiliations the collective goal is to propel Kerala into a future of economic prosperity and industrial growth.

The opposition is taking the initiative to begin a new culture by extending all support to the government to make the state investment-friendly.

"My request to this government is when you are in the opposition you have to continue this culture," he said.

The opposition has not conducted hartals for the past four years and there is no trade union militancy here, he claimed.

He urged for the development of traditional sectors such as coir, and cashew industry in the state. PTI ARM RAM ROH