Opposition frustrated, afraid at AAP's Rs 1,000 for women scheme: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday claimed that opposition parties are frustrated at his government's announcement of Rs 1,000 per month for women, and it reflects their fear of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returning to power in Punjab in 2027.

Mann was speaking, winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address, moved by Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur in the Budget Session.

He alleged that while the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress repeatedly betrayed the public by reneging on their election promises, the AAP government treated its manifesto as a sacred commitment and fulfilled every guarantee.

He spoke about such initiatives of his government as Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, free electricity, free bus travel, and free treatment with up to Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

He highlighted his government's recruitment of 63,943 youths in four years at the helm.

Mann said there was a time when no one even read election manifestos because traditional parties released them merely as a formality a few days before elections.

"Traditional parties used to talk about religion and caste in their manifestos, but AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made a historic initiative by including quality health and education for the common people in the manifesto," he said.

Under the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, women aged above 18 from the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category will receive Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance.

"For ordinary people, especially the poor, Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 is a significant amount. This amount is a mark of respect for mothers and daughters, and the smile on women's faces due to this scheme gives me great satisfaction," he said.

Registration for the scheme will begin on April 13, he said.

Mann then spoke about his affordable food scheme.

"Under the Meri Rasoi scheme, 40 lakh families will receive sugar, pulses, mustard oil and salt in their ration, and a budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme," he said.

On the health front, Mann said people's trust in 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' continues to grow, and the number of OPD visits has crossed a record 5 crore.

He said the Punjab government has implemented the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' to provide free treatment to every family, offering cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

"Around 900 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under this scheme. Even in developed countries like Canada, people have to pay insurance premiums for healthcare, but in Punjab, treatment is being provided free of cost," he said.

The chief minister said medical colleges will be set up in Lehragaga, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala to provide quality health services to people.

He said that since 2022, as many as 934 doctors had been recruited for government hospitals.

Mann said compensation was provided for crop, livestock, and houses damaged in the last year's floods.

He said that under his government's 'Jis Da Khet, Us Di Ret' scheme, flood-affected farmers were provided 84,889 quintals of wheat seed worth Rs 33.96 crore for free.

Mann said people gave five opportunities to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the father of Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, but instead of developing Punjab, the family focused only on itself.

"People are well aware of their dubious character and will never forgive them for the sins against Punjab and its people," he said.

Mann said that 19 toll plazas have been closed in Punjab, saving the commuters Rs 64 lakh daily.

On Congress MLAs walking out of the Assembly on Monday, Mann said Congress will face a crushing defeat in 2027. PTI CHS VN VN