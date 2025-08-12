Opposition had raised 'vote chori' after Maharashtra elections; EC didn't act: Congress leader

Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday claimed the "vote fraud" first came to light after the 2024 assembly elections, and accused the Election Commission of ignoring the data provided by the Opposition.

He claimed that the Opposition had provided the information about suspected malpractices in various constituencies, but the EC didn't initiate any action.

Addressing the valedictory session of a two-day workshop of Congress in Pune, Chennithala alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission work in collusion to undermine the democratic process during elections in the country.

The MVA had won the maximum number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, but "vote chori" turned the mandate in the assembly polls, held five months later, in favour of the Mahayuti alliance, he alleged.

"Vote 'chori' was first raised in Maharashtra. After the results of the assembly polls were declared, we raised doubts over the electoral process. It was obvious that votes were stolen. The BJP and the ECI jointly snatched away our victory. This happened in Haryana as well, and the same will happen in Bihar," he added.

The BJP won 132 of 288 seats in the assembly elections. Allies Shiv Sena and NCP added 57 and 41 constituencies, respectively, to the saffron tally.

In the Lok Sabha elections conducted in May 2024, the BJP-led NDA was humbled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with the Opposition bloc cornering 30 of 48 seats.

Chennithala said the Congress will intensify the protest across the country by reaching out to the masses and conducting signature campaigns.

Accusing the Central government of destroying democracy, he alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission work together to undermine the democratic process wherever elections are conducted.

He said the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is leading the protests against "vote fraud" to save democracy, without any political motive.

Even as the EC has not clarified "vote chori" concerns, the BJP is defending the poll watchdog, the Congress leader said.

Chennithala said the INDIA bloc parties demonstrated on Monday by rejecting the EC's proposal to hold discussions with only 30 MPs.

"The EC cannot intimidate Rahul Gandhi by sending him notices after he exposed the vote theft in Maharashtra and Bihar," he added.

Chennithala alleged that the tariff slapped on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump reflects the failure of foreign policy.

"The trade tariff has started hurting businesses. The country now remembers Indira Gandhi's valiant leadership during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. In contrast, our incumbent Prime Minister is scared to speak out against threats by the US," he said.

Chennithala alleged that the Mahayuti dispensation is running the "most corrupt" government in the history of Maharashtra.

"They didn't keep the promise of the farm loan waiver. The flagship Ladki Bahin scheme has failed as many women were excluded from its ambit," he said.

The Congress leader referred to the allegations against MoS for Home, Yogesh Kadam, regarding a dance bar in Mumbai, and the controversy over cabinet minister Manikrao Kokate playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone in a legislative session.

He accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the long-pending elections to local bodies in the state. PTI SPK NSK