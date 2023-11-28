Opposition has nothing to do with tribals, poor: J’khand CM

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led opposition has nothing to do with the tribals and poor people of the state.

Advertisment

The CM made the remark at Kudu in Lohardaga district while taking part in the ‘Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) programme.

"The previous government (BJP) cheated people and did nothing for the tribals and poor. They did not use the state machinery for the benefit of people," Soren said at the public meeting.

At the programme, he also inaugurated and laid foundations of 21 projects worth Rs 133 crore and distributed assets of Rs 132 crore among 80,208 beneficiaries.

Advertisment

"In the previous government, block and collectorate offices did not work. Villagers used to make rounds of offices to get their work done. We changed the scenario by sending officials to villages and panchayats with a bundle of schemes," CM said.

The ‘government at your doorstep’ programme was launched in 2021 and its second phase was held in 2022. The third phase started on November 24 from Sahebganj.

"About one crore applications have been received since the first phase in 2021, which shows that previous government did not care about people’s problem. With our initiative, lakhs of people are getting pension and benefits of other schemes," he said.

The government is connecting lakhs of people with their rights, but the opposition doesn’t see all this, he said.

"The previous government had cancelled 11 lakh ration cards, whereas we added 20 lakh new beneficiaries with green ration cards. We are providing dhoti and sari twice a year to 65 lakh ration card holders," Soren said. PTI SAN COR SAN MNB