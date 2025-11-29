Opposition in Karnataka questions Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'truce'

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) The opposition BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka on Saturday questioned the "truce" reached between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, suggesting normalcy may not be possible after months of tension between the two Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader R Ashoka said Siddaramaiah is unwilling to relinquish his position while Shivakumar has repeatedly asserted that he was promised the CM post for two and half years.

According to Ashoka, Shivakumar has even clearly stated that the power-sharing deal was agreed upon in the presence of six people.

“If the Congress high command had power and it had the guts then it should have asserted its authority and said that there was power sharing agreement and it will decide it but it has now become weak,” the leader of opposition in the state assembly alleged.

In a post on 'X' Ashoka said, “Rather than a 'Breakfast Meeting' it should be called as a ‘truce meeting’ between the commanders of two warring factions constantly throwing barbs at each other and sharpening their knives on a daily basis.” He also criticised Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for blaming the media for the ongoing turmoil.

Ashoka said the show of ‘unity’ is devoid of any genuine friendship.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also dismissed the meeting, saying, “After the tussle, their relation broke. Can a broken relationship improve over a breakfast?” Union Minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy took a swipe, advising the CM and the Deputy CM not to hoodwink people and let them be at peace.

“We don’t know how many people would have turned mad after seeing their drama,” Kumaraswamy told reporters. PTI GMS GMS ROH