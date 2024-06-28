Opposition in Kerala stages walkout after Speaker refuses notice for adjournment motion

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) The opposition in Kerala on Friday staged a walkout after Speaker A N Shamseer refused to allow a notice for an adjournment motion on allegations against senior Left leader and Khadi Board Vice Chairman, P Jayarajan.

When the opposition moved the motion, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh objected to it citing Rule 52 (5) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Citing the Rule, the minister said the motion shall not contain arguments, inferences, ironical expressions, imputations or defamatory statements, nor shall it refer to the conduct or character of persons except in their official or public capacity.

"The notice is just based on inferences and allegations containing defamatory statements," Rajesh said.

The Speaker also confirmed the same and said the notice contained matters not related to the conduct of the Khadi Board Vice Chairman's official or public capacity.

Reacting sharply to the refusal, the Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, said the government was not letting the opposition discuss any matter that affects the ruling bench.

"This is a new trend. When the government or the ministers become accused under various allegations, it will not be discussed in the House. We express our strong protest," Satheesan said.

The opposition leader was referring to various alleged claims made by a former CPI(M) Kannur District committee member against Jayarajan.

He said shocking revelations were made against Jayarajan.

"This is a revelation that shows the political patronage given to criminal activities in the state. This includes many criminal activities," Satheesan alleged. PTI RRT RRT KH