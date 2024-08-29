JD(U) joins Oppn demanding discussion on 'caste census' in Parliament panel

New Delhi: BJP ally JD(U) on Thursday joined the opposition chorus in demanding that "caste census" be taken up as a subject for discussion in the Parliament's Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes.

The issue was raised by DMK member TR Baalu at the first meeting of the committee, chaired by BJP member Ganesh Singh.

Parliament sources said Congress member Manickam Tagore wanted the committee to list "caste census" as the first subject for deliberations and found support from Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee.

The sources said that JD (U) member Girdhari Yadav wanted the "caste census" issue to be listed for deliberation by the committee.

Banerjee also wanted the committee to write to the Union Home Ministry on the issue of conducting a "caste census".

A BJP member said that reservations should also cover recruitment done on contract and temporary basis, and ad-hoc appointments.

JD(U), a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has been vocal on conducting a nationwide "caste census". Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered a caste-based survey and its findings were made public last year.