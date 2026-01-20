Opposition key for democracy; it shouldn't do headline-driven politics: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Tuesday said the opposition is an essential pillar of democracy and should play a constructive role rather than indulging in negativity or "headline-driven" politics.

Addressing a press conference after the BJP's grievance redressal meeting 'Jansunwai' here today, he said the opposition should offer suggestions and vision on development issues.

"Opposition is an essential pillar of democracy and should play a constructive role by offering suggestions and vision on development issues rather than indulging in negativity or "headline-driven" politics," he told reporters.

He said the assembly's forthcoming Budget session should be used for meaningful debate in the larger public interest.

"The opposition is the strength of democracy. I humbly request them to cooperate positively for Rajasthan's development, present their vision and viewpoints on development-related issues and avoid using objectionable language merely to remain in the headlines," Patel said.

The minister said the Rajasthan Assembly's Budget session is scheduled to begin on January 28 and described it as likely to be historic in terms of both its duration and legislative work.

He said the previous two Budgets presented under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had proved to be "milestones for the state", delivering outcomes beyond public expectations.

"Just like the last two Budgets, the upcoming one will also become a new milestone in Rajasthan's development journey," Patel said.

Highlighting the BJP's internal grievance redressal mechanism, Patel said more than 50 complaints were received during Tuesday's Jansunwai and were addressed on the spot wherever possible, while the remaining issues were forwarded to the departments concerned.

He said such a structured system of regular worker hearings "reflected the state government's commitment to public engagement and effective governance". PTI AG PRK PRK