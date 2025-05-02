Opposition leader to skip Vizhinjam commissioning function, row over credit for port continues

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Kerala assembly V D Satheesan will not be attending the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port here on Friday protesting the late invitation extended to him for the function.

Satheesan had expressed his ire against the government for not acknowledging the pivotal role played by the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy in establishing the port by signing an agreement with the Adani Group and carrying out the initial works.

While the LDF government claims the port is the result of their determination, the Opposition says the same people had criticised Oommen Chandy for inking a pact with the Adani group, alleging that it was a ‘Rs 6,000 crore real estate deal’ of the UDF government.

While both the fronts are explaining their roles in the port’s establishment, the BJP is also taking credit for the active role taken by Prime Minister in realising the state’s dream project.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, who has decided to stay away from the ceremony, said in a Facebook post on Friday that history cannot be erased on the role of UDF in the construction of the port at Vizhinjam.

“Oomen Chandy is no more. He lives in the hearts of the people as a history that cannot be erased. Those who deliberately forget history and try to rewrite it are afraid of even the memories of Oommen Chandy,” he said in the post.

Satheeshan also wished “all the best to Vizhinjam port” in his post.

The LoP decided against attending the function as the state Ports Minister V N Vasavan had initially said that he was not invited as the commissioning was part of the LDF government’s fourth anniversary celebrations which the UDF had decided to boycott.

When the statement stirred a controversy, the minister clarified that an invitation had been sent to Satheesan. However, the LoP chose to skip the function as his role at the function was not specified in the letter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at a press meet the other day, had also downplayed the role of the UDF in Vizhinjam port construction, saying simply by laying the foundation, ships cannot be anchored at the port.

The ruling CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan had also asserted that the port was the result of the determined efforts of Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last nine years.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA M Vincent, who represents Kovalam constituency that comprises Vizhinjam, visited Oommen Chandy’s grave at Puthuppally in Kottayam Friday morning and offered floral tributes.

Congress leaders including Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, the former chief minister’s son, were present.

Vincent told reporters that Vizhinjam port is the result of Oommen Chandy's hard work. The port should be declared open only after paying homage to the former CM, he said.

As the local MLA, Vincent will be attending the commissioning of the Vizhinjam port. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor will also be attending the function.

The ambitious Vizhinjam port project, which had been, lying in the backyard for several decades, became a topic of discussion during the 1991-96 UDF government led by K Karunakaran, when the then state Ports Minister M V Raghavan authorised the harbour engineering department to prepare a project report on the proposal.

The subsequent LDF government led by E K Nayanar also proceeded with the project but it was not carried forward. During the 2001-06 UDF government, the project gained momentum and the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) was formed.

It was in 2014, when Oommen Chandy was chief minister, the project received environmental clearance and offer of viability gap funding (VGF) from the Centre.

The Chandy government signed the agreement with the Adani Group for the construction of the port and laid the foundation stone for the project in 2015.

After the LDF government came to power in 2016, renewed efforts were made to facilitate the project. With the LDF government getting a second term in 2021, the project is coming to fruition with the commissioning of the first phase.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore. PTI MVG MVG ADB