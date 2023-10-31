Opposition leaders demand special assembly session to resolve Maratha quota issue

Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) As the agitation for Maratha reservation turned violent, Maharashtra leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of making a wrong decision and giving a false assurance to the community.

The stir for quota for the Maratha community turned violent on Monday after protestors targeted the properties of politicians, and incidents of arson and vandalism were reported in Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv districts.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said, "It is a fire started by the BJP, and the state has become unstable because of the wrong decision taken by the government and the false assurance it gave." The political situation in the state has become quite serious, he said.

"We have requested the governor to call for a special session of the state assembly for three to five days to find a solution to this issue," the Congress leader said.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh, in a post on X, said that the Maratha reservation issue is becoming complicated by the day. The government had assured to find a solution in 30 days, but it didn't keep its word.

The government should take this issue seriously and take concrete steps, he said.

Deshmukh demanded that the state government call a one-day session of the assembly to find a solution to the issue.

Meanwhile, members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj went on a chain hunger strike in the Gandhi Gate area of Mahal in Nagpur in solidarity with the cause. PTI CLS ARU