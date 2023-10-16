Opposition leaders express solidarity with Palestinians in meeting with envoy, call for end to killing of innocents

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A group of opposition leaders, including Mani Shankar Aiyar, K C Tyagi, and Danish Ali, on Monday expressed solidarity with Palestinians during a meeting with Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Al-Haija who hoped that India being a friend of Israel and Palestine would exert "pressure" on Tel Aviv to lift the "siege" and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

In a statement signed by 15 opposition leaders, some of whom met the envoy at the Embassy here, they strongly condemned the "indiscriminate bombing" of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel and said that it amounts to an attempt at "genocide".

"We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure," the leaders said.

"We urge the international community to recognise the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders in accordance with the UN resolution. Such recognition is a crucial step towards ensuring a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing the Palestinian people with the opportunity to determine their own destiny and live in peace and security," the opposition leaders said.

Speaking with PTI after the meeting, the Palestinian envoy hoped that the Indian government would play a "good role" to be a mediator with both sides.

"India is a friend of both sides. Hopefully, they will exert pressure on the Israeli government to stop the killing of the civilian Palestinian people, to break that siege and let humanitarian aid of water, food, fuel, medicine and electricity for 2.2 million people," Al-Haija said.

Tyagi said it was a decision of like-minded leaders to meet the Palestinian envoy to convey their support for the people of Palestine at a time when they are suffering a lot. By cutting off the water and power supply to the Gaza Strip, Israel is forcing them to death, he said.

BSP's Ali said the leaders' stand was consistent with that of the Indian government that an independent Palestinian state should be there.

"We are against the atrocities being committed. The cycle of violence and counter-violence should stop," Ali said.

In their statement, the opposition leaders said they strongly believe in the statement of Mahatma Gandhi that Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French".

The opposition leaders said they believe that violence is never a solution as it leads to a cycle of destruction and suffering.

"Therefore, we emphasise the need for increased efforts by the international community in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by international laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure lasting peace in the region," the opposition leaders said.

The leaders expressed deep concern regarding the "ongoing crisis in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people".

They also called for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The dire humanitarian situation demands immediate attention and action, the opposition leaders said, adding that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, reach the affected population without hindrance.

Recognising that the Palestinian people have endured "immeasurable suffering" for over 75 years, the opposition leaders asserted that now is the time to end their plight.

Besides BSP's Ali, Congress' Aiyar and JD(U)'s Tyagi, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI D Raja, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui were also among those leaders who visited the embassy.

Bhattacharya said they were at the embassy to express solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

"In India, everywhere, we are raising our voice with the people of the world. The voice for peace must ring louder now because what is happening in Gaza right now is not just killing of the people there indiscriminately but pushing the world to the brink of the third world war," the CPI(ML) leader said.

Names of some other leaders, who were not part of the meeting with the envoy, also figured in the joint statement. They included RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Violence has escalated in the Middle East after Hamas militants from Gaza attacked Israel and the subsequent Israeli retaliation.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas. More than 2,600 people have died in the conflict so far.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas has triggered global concerns. Leading powers like Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom have emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further escalation. PTI KR ASK RHL