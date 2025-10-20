Opposition leaders in Goa call for unity ahead of 2027 elections

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Leaders of the Congress and other Opposition parties in Goa have called for a united front to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2027 state assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress), Altone D'Costa (both from Congress), Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Revolutionary Goans Party head Manoj Parab met at an event held at Fatorda in South Goa district on the eve of Diwali on Sunday.

The event was organised by an organisation mentored by Sardesai and attended by thousands of people.

In the 40-member state assembly, the BJP currently has 28 MLAs, its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has 2 legislators and 3 independents are also supporting the BJP.

The Congress has 3 MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 2, and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have 1 each.

Alemao said no political party can contest all the 40 assembly seats on its own.

"The winning formula is simple. It is 34 per cent (of the BJP) versus 66 per cent (collective share of other parties)," he said, referring to the voting pattern in the 2022 elections to the 40-member assembly.

Alemao said the Opposition parties, which unite in the assembly, should also do so outside the House.

On Aam Aadmi Party's decision not to join hands with the Congress in Goa, Alemao claimed that those who do not understand the importance of Opposition unity are dividing the votes.

"This is a message for those who want to do 'paap' (sin). If your party is trying to do paap, then leave the party," he said, adding that no political party can contest all the 40 assembly seats on its own.

On the occasion, Sardesai said Diwali can only be celebrated after slaying the demon Narakasur.

He admitted that the Opposition parties had a lot of political differences, but now have to come together for the betterment of Goa.

The GFP president said the Opposition parties cannot remain silent against the BJP's "misrule".

"There will be a time when they will ask us to make Hindi Goa's official language," he claimed.

At the event, RGP chief Parab said no one thought that all these parties would be sharing the platform.

"The time has come for us to be together and slay Narakasurs and save our land from being sold outright. This is the time to save Goa," he said.

On the attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar last month, Sardesai claimed the assault on the Scheduled Tribe community member indicates there is no respect for Goans.

"I have already said during my birthday that I am ready for any kind of sacrifice. Why are we silent in Goa?" he said. PTI RPS GK