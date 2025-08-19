Opposition leaders laud Reddy's selection as VP candidate, call election 'ideological battle'

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Tuesday lauded the choice of B Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential polls, as they called the election an "ideological fight".
Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta who was unanimously picked by the opposition for the contest as many felt that the candidate should not be linked to any political party, was hailed by leaders as a person who has upheld constitutional values throughout his career.
In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "I warmly congratulate Shri B Sudershan Reddy Garu on being nominated as the joint Opposition candidate for the Vice President of India. A distinguished jurist and champion of justice, he represents the spirit of our Constitution -- safeguarding people's rights, equality and our democracy. We stand united in this ideological battle and wish him all the very best." Asked by reporters about Reddy's selection, Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "This is an ideological fight being led by the opposition parties and we will show the miracles." Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wondered why the vice-presidential polls were "forced" on them, as he hoped that the opposition's candidate would win the contest.
"We still cannot understand why these vice-presidential polls were forced upon us. Where has former vice president (Jagdeep) Dhankhar gone? He has not been seen since he quit.... I hope he is healthy...," the National conference (NC) leader told reporters.
"As far as the election is concerned, I hope the INDIA bloc candidate wins," he added.
Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar welcomed the announcement and said the opposition's candidate stands for the Constitution.
"This is not a question of arithmetic or numbers alone. It is a question of ideology and the very soul of our Constitution. Justice Sudershan Reddy is an eminent jurist whose record in upholding human rights and civil liberties is impeccable," Kumar said in a statement.
"This election is taking place in unprecedented circumstances created by the shocking resignation of the sitting vice-president," he added.
"This election, therefore, is not merely about filling a constitutional office -- it is about choosing between two paths: the BJP's path of authoritarianism, contempt for institutions, and assault on constitutional morality; and the opposition's path of defending the republic, safeguarding democracy, and upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution," the Left leader said.
CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya recalled Justice Reddy's judgments related to Salwa Judum and welcomed his candidature.
"This is a very good choice. Justice Sudershan Reddy has delivered several important judgments, especially against Salwa Judum in Chhattisgarh. If such a judge becomes the vice president of our country at a time when democracy is under threat, I believe India's democracy and Constitution will be greatly strengthened," he said.
Nasir Hussain of the Congress said they wanted to select a candidate who could act "according to the Constitution".
"We wanted a candidate who can act according to the Constitution, who can uphold the spirit and values of the Constitution. Here is a candidate who has been known for his progressive ideas, for social justice, economic justice, and upholding constitutional values," Hussain told PTI.
"He is a person belonging to neither of the parties, who is non-partisan," he said.
DMK MP Kanimozhi also called it an ideological fight.
"It is an ideological fight. The opposition came together to choose one single candidate against a candidate who comes from the Hindutva, RSS background," she said.
"We are opposing the BJP candidate. This is divisive politics that they have been trying to propagate. Our answer is to bring in a candidate who respects the Constitution of the country," she told reporters.
Reddy arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening and was welcomed by a delegation of opposition leaders. He will file his nomination for the vice-presidential polls on August 21.