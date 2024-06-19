Opposition leaders meet Manipur Guv, seek early solution to crisis

Imphal, Jun 19 (PTI) A delegation of opposition bloc INDIA met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday, and submitted a memorandum, demanding an early solution to the ongoing crisis in the state.

Former CM O Ibobi Singh of the Congress raised the issue of the recent violence in the Jiribam district and urged the governor to ensure the free flow of vehicles on the highways so that essential commodities are available as usual.

Uikey told the leaders representing 10 political parties that "all efforts have been made to ensure peace and security in the state and to bring a lasting solution to the crisis", a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

She also told the delegation that during her recent visit to Delhi, she had apprised President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the prevailing situation in the state, it said.

She requested them to take immediate steps to stop all forms of violence and to bridge the gap between the two communities, it added.

Uikey also told Sitharaman about the economic condition of the state and urged her for financial assistance. PTI CORR SOM