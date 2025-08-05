Opposition leaders remember Satyapal Malik as one who fearlessly spoke truth to power

New Delhi: Several opposition leaders on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and remembered him as one who fearlessly spoke the truth and showed the mirror to those in power.

Malik has died at a hospital here after a prolonged illness, his personal staff said on Tuesday. He was 79.

Analysis | Satyapal Malik and August 5: The uncanny connection

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the news of the demise of the "farmer-friendly" leader is extremely saddening.

"He continued to fearlessly and boldly hold a mirror of truth to those in power. My deepest condolences to the grieving family and supporters," Kharge said in a post on X.

पूर्व राज्यपाल व किसान हितैषी नेता, श्री सत्यपाल मलिक जी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



वे बेबाक़ी और निडरता से सत्ता को सच्चाई का आईना दिखाते रहे।



शोकाकुल परिवारजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। pic.twitter.com/U6PbzwUYN4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Governor Satyapal Malik ji." "I will always remember him as a person who, until his last moment, fearlessly spoke the truth and advocated for the interests of the people. I express my deepest condolences to his family, supporters, and well-wishers," Gandhi said.

पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक जी के निधन की ख़बर सुनकर बेहद दुख हुआ।



मैं उन्हें हमेशा एक ऐसे इंसान के रूप में याद करूंगा, जो आख़िरी वक्त तक बिना डरे सच बोलते रहे और जनता के हितों की बात करते रहे।



मैं उनके परिवारजनों, समर्थकों और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/raENEwDCjK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2025

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened over the demise of Malik, who became famous in Indian politics by "uttering some truths, which few dare to do".

"My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers' protests and in support of some unpleasant truth involved in case of the Pulwama attack. Such courage deserves our salute, and I offer that salute again, today. May his soul rest in peace," she said in a post on X.

Saddened by the demise of Satya Pal Malik ji, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who became famous in Indian politics by uttering some truths, which few dare to do.



My condolences to his family, friends and followers.



Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers'… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2025

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the entire nation is grieving today, not just western Uttar Pradesh, where he hailed from.

Hooda said Malik started his political career as a student leader and led a long life of dedication and commitment.

"He worked to raise the voice of farmers and labourers across the country, be it as an MP and later as Governor and even after that. He never succumbed to the pressure of power and openly stated his voice. With his demise, the nation has lost a big leader and a void that would not be able to be filled," Hooda said.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "It is very sad, the passing of a strong farmer leader is an irreparable loss. I had a family relations with him and I am very pained over his demise."

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.