Opposition loves anti-national forces, not Bharat: CM Rekha Gupta in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday alleged that the opposition parties love anti-national forces but not Bharat and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gupta made the remarks while speaking in the Delhi Assembly during a debate on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

She said Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in which some women lost their loved ones, asserting that Prime Minister Modi played a huge role in protecting the dignity of "our sisters".

Hitting out at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the chief minister said, "These people (Opposition) do not love Bharat, but they love anti-national forces because they see their own reflection in them." "The opposition parties came together to form INDIA bloc. The name is 'INDIA' but if you listen to them, it feels like they are spokespersons for Pakistan... Even in the Lok Sabha, many people raised questions on Operation Sindoor. They do not trust their own army, their own prime minister but they trust foreign countries," she said.

Gupta also attacked the Congress over the issue of Partition.

"In 1947, your party (Congress) was in power. You took credit for India's Independence but not for Partition. Why didn't you take responsibility of 1962 Indo-China war?" the chief minister said. PTI MHS SLB KVK KVK