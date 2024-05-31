Opposition lying about change in Constitution to mislead people: VHP

Haridwar, May 31 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday accused the opposition of raising apprehensions about change in India's Constitution and an end to reservation only to mislead people. "There is no plan to change the Constitution as being said by the opposition. It is the biggest lie cooked up by the opposition to mislead the masses and divide the society," VHP international president Alok Kumar told reporters here. "The VHP's clear view is that reservations should continue until social inequality ends," he said. The VHP leader was here to address the concluding session of a training event of the Bajrang Dal.

Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, have claimed that if the BJP will make changes to the Constitution if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR ALM RPA