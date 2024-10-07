Opposition making 'baseless allegations' over Musi river rejuvenation, says Telangana Deputy CM

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday alleged that the opposition parties are making baseless allegations against the Congress government over the proposed Musi river restoration plan and efforts to safeguard water bodies in Hyderabad.

The state government is ready to provide relief to people who need to be relocated for the implementation of the Musi project, he said. In order to develop Hyderabad as a global city, the opposition parties, rather than merely attacking the government, should give suggestions for improvement.

Main opposition party BRS has criticised the Congress government's Musi redevelopment project, alleging motives of corruption. It also expressed concern over displacement of people due to the project.

The Deputy CM said though previous governments had made some efforts to save lakes and rejuvenate the Musi river in the city, they could not complete the task. The Congress government is keen on ensuring that Hyderabad remains a livable city for future generations and get the Musi river rejuvenated, he told reporters.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had only talked about taking stern measures to prevent encroachments and save lakes when they were in power, he claimed.

Hyderabad, known for its 'rocks, lakes and parks' is witnessing illegal occupation of several parks. Also, lakes are disappearing too, exposing the city to the threat of flash floods in the event of heavy rain. Vikramarka, showing video clips, said the Thames river in London has been developed into a 'major asset for the city.' Noting that Hyderabad is not inferior to any other city in the world, he said the vision is to expand the city and its infrastructure to attract the world's attention.