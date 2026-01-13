Opposition manufacturing motivated apprehensions against G Ram G Act: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Accusing the opposition of manufacturing motivated apprehensions against the G Ram G Act, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the newly enacted law for providing rural employment is rooted in evidence, experience and ground realities.

Addressing a presser on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act -- referred to as G RAM G Act -- he said the legislation has been designed as a digitally governed, expanded and outcome-oriented framework, drawing lessons from earlier public employment programmes.

The focus is on improving transparency, accountability and asset creation while ensuring that employment generation remains meaningful, measurable, and directly beneficial to rural communities, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The mission integrates modern technology such as GPS-based monitoring and AI-driven models to ensure real-time oversight of works and fund utilisation, he added.

The opposition is manufacturing motivated apprehensions against the G Ram G Act, Singh said, adding that the "initiative is rooted in evidence, experience, and ground realities, rather than assumptions or apprehensions".

The minister said one of the core strengths of G-RAM-G lies in its convergent approach, bringing together various public works that were earlier implemented in silos.

By aligning planning, execution and outcomes, it aims to prevent duplication of works, misuse of funds and short-lived assets, while prioritising long-term needs such as water security, rural infrastructure, and availability of farm labour, Singh said.

Every project, he said, is linked to clearly defined outcomes so that public expenditure results in durable community assets.

Highlighting major structural improvements, Singh pointed out that the guaranteed wage employment days for rural households have been enhanced from 100 to 125 days, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening livelihood security.

To address long-standing concerns over ghost beneficiaries and fake job cards, the entire system has been digitised with robust checks and balances, ensuring that benefits reach genuine workers and leakages are eliminated, the minister said.

On financial discipline, he said that G-RAM-G moves away from an open-ended, demand-driven allocation to a normative, state-wise allocation model based on objective parameters.

Funding will follow a 60:40 Centre-state sharing pattern, with special provisions for Northeastern and Himalayan states, and Union Territories, as applicable, Singh said.

This structure not only promotes fiscal responsibility but also enhances state ownership and accountability in implementation, he added.

Singh emphasised the importance of aligning employment work with the local agricultural calendar, so that rural workers can balance farm activities with wage employment without disruption.

Seasonal flexibility and the provision to pause work for up to 60 days during exigencies such as natural disasters have been built into the framework, ensuring both sensitivity and resilience, he said.

Wage payments under the mission will now be made on a weekly basis, significantly improving income stability for workers, Singh added.

He said strengthening villages through honest, transparent, and productive employment is fully aligned with the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural empowerment.

The mission, Singh added, focuses on empowering villages through real development and accountable governance, rather than symbolic measures.

The minister said the government remains committed to objectively communicating the facts around G RAM G in the national interest.

He said the mission will continue to evolve through feedback and improvements, keeping the welfare of villages, workers, and the country at its core, without being influenced by political considerations.