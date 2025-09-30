Opposition may keep crying hoarse over SIR for next few decades: Chirag

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday claimed that the opposition in Bihar had been left "devoid of issues" in the run up to the assembly polls, and it might keep objecting to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls for the “next few decades”.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief made the remark when his response was sought on the Election Commission coming out with the final electoral roll after SIR, which has been opposed tooth and nail by parties like the RJD and Congress.

"For quite some time, the opposition has been blaming its electoral failures on EVMs. Now, for the next few decades, they are likely to find fault with SIR," he said.

The Hajipur MP said electoral rolls in Bihar, as well as anywhere else, have been undoubtedly in need of straightening out because there have been many instances of duplication.

Also, names of many deceased persons continued to figure in the voters' list, Paswan said.

"These are concerns that the opposition has been sharing with us. Now, that several lakh names have been knocked off, it does appear that anomalies have been removed. The opposition should realise that the Election Commission, which they keep attacking, is the very authority that they can approach for redressal of grievances," the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries said.

The Election Commission on Tuesday published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the SIR was launched. Assembly polls are due in the state this year.

The NDA partner added, sarcastically, "welfare measures announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the recent past has left the opposition in Bihar devoid of any issues. So, we expect them to keep doing politics on SIR".

He was also asked about recent meetings Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, triggering speculations of his return to the NDA.

"Pawan Singh had for long been in our coalition. Of course, there were some misunderstandings in the Lok Sabha polls last year and he fought as an Independent. If he comes back, it will certainly strengthen the NDA," Paswan said.

The actor-singer turned politician had turned down a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal and entered the fray from Karakat, where he cut heavily into the NDA's votes, resulting in a humiliating defeat for Kushwaha, even as the seat went to the CPI(ML) Liberation.

Paswan made light of a remark by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor that the LJP(RV) chief was "a fine leader, who could work for the progress of Bihar, but for the mistake he has committed by joining the NDA".

"It is for my prime minister and my party to decide which coalition should I be a part of. Bihar is getting a lot of attention from Narendra Modi, who has visited the state numerous times in the recent past," the Union minister said.

He also disclosed that "once the seat-sharing formula is finalised in the NDA, my party will take a decision on whether I or any other member of Parliament should contest assembly polls. We are rest assured of a deal that is respectable".

"In the Lok Sabha polls last year, my party was given five seats, though I was then the lone sitting MP. Thankfully, we lived up to expectations by winning all the seats," Paswan, 47, said.