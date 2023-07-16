Opposition meet in Bengaluru will have no impact: Bommai

Hubballi (K'taka), July 16 (PTI) Ahead of the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said such gatherings have no political meaning, and many such meetings may take place in the days ahead, but will not have any impact.

The former Chief Minister said opposition parties don't have any specific programme to unite, other than to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meeting of opposition grouping being convened by Congress, on June 17 and 18, aimed at taking on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"There is no strong opposition party at the all India level, there are more regional parties, so formation of a federation of opposition parties and them holding meetings has no political meaning, nor will it result in any political profit (to them)," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said with the only intention of defeating Modi and BJP they are uniting, which shows that they don't have their own strength.

"They don't have any specific programme to unite, their only intention is to defeat Modi," he added.

Further noting that the country today has progressed economically and socially, Bommai said, post COVID-19 the country has made a swift economic recovery.

"The developments that have taken place in the country after controlling the COVID has got international recognition to Modi. People are well aware that the country's security, progress, economic development, education and social growth is only possible by Modi," he said, adding that many such opposition meetings may take place in the days ahead, but it will not have any impact.

This meeting convened by the Congress, is the second such unity meeting of opposition parties, the first edition in Bihar's Patna on June 23, saw the participation of 15 parties.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend a dinner meeting on July 17 where leaders of these parties will be present. PTI KSU KSU ROH