Opposition meet: Kumarswamy accuses Cong govt in Karnataka of deputing IAS officers to serve alliance leaders

Bengaluru, July 18 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of introducing “IAS bonded labour” policy in the State by deputing 30 IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders meeting in the city to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said, IAS officers are symbols of State’s ability and efficiency, and deputing these officials as "door keepers" to serve politicians is in clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules.

"In its greed to wrest power by forging an alliance, Congress has performed last rites for pride, heritage and self esteem of Karnataka. It is wrong on part of @INCKarnataka to depute IAS officers to serve its alliance leaders. Is this what they meant walk the talk?" Kumaraswamy asked in a tweet sharing a list of names of IAS officer's who will host the political leaders attending the meeting.

"This is neither a state government programme, nor the swearing in ceremony of a new government. It is just a political meeting. Deputing responsible officers to host its alliance political leaders is a grave injustice done to 6.5 crore Kannadigas and a great insult to the state," he said.

With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting on Monday, where discussions were held to finalise the agenda for the formal talks starting this morning.

Noting that IAS officers are symbols of State’s ability and efficiency, and they play a key role in State’s development, Kumaraswamy said deputing these officials as "door keepers" to serve politicians reflects the height of the arrogance of the ruling party.

"This is clear violation of All India Services (Conduct ) Rules. I was surprised and shocked that officials agreed to do this job knowing that it would dent their self-respect and honour. The Chief Secretary who issued such a controversial order is answerable to the people," he said.

The former CM further alleged that the "Capitalist Congress party" has introduced “IAS bonded labour” policy in the State thus ushering a new colonial administrative system in the country.

"Yes, Congress is always known for being infamous. That is the asset of the party with the hand symbol," he said, accusing the Congress of showing extreme arrogance to Kannadigas for their mistake of giving 135 seats.

"In Sathya Yuga, Hiranyakashyap was destroyed for capturing astadikpalakas and making them his stepping stones. Congress too has initiated its own decline by deputing 30 IAS officers as gatekeepers of its alliance partners," he added. PTI KSU KSU ROH