Opposition members walk out of LS in protest against 'attack' on Christian priests in MP

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Opposition members, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday in protest against an alleged attack on Catholic priests in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

Soon after the House met for the day, the opposition members sought to raise the issue. Some of them came to the aisle raising slogans and demanded a discussion on the issue.

Speaker Om Birla did not allow a discussion over the matter and after raising slogans, the opposition members walked out of the House.

Congress members later held a protest in the Parliament complex against the reported attack on two priests, demanding justice for the victims and safety for Christians.

"Two Christian priests were brutally attacked by the VHP (activists) in Jabalpur on Tuesday," Congress MP K C Venugopal told reporters.

"The way the government and the BJP-Sangh Parivar are attacking minorities, this is just another example (of that)," he charged, adding, "Wherever they are getting a chance, they are attacking churches." Venugopal claimed that similar incidents took place earlier in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In a post on X, the Congress leader slammed the BJP-led Centre and alleged that the "attack" on the Christian priests in Jabalpur was a reflection of the "ruling regime's agenda" of spreading hatred and dividing people on religious lines.

"It's just another day in Modified India," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge organisation said.

"Violence against Christians has been on an alarming rise, with over 840 incidents reported last year alone. When Opposition MPs tried to raise this in Parliament, we were silenced once again. In protest, we walked out and protested in front of Parliament," he said.

"This is not just a fight for justice; it's a fight against the systematic hatred being unleashed on minorities to impose a deeply divisive agenda. We will stand united against this assault on India's secular fabric," Venugopal added. PTI PK RAM RC