Opposition misleading people on CAA: Tripura BJP

Agartala, May 23 (PTI) The Tripura unit of BJP on Thursday accused the opposition of misleading people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, asserting that the law will not be implemented in areas where Sixth Schedule and Inner Line Permit (ILP) are enforced.

The assurance came days after the Adivasi Congress, the tribal unit of the grand old party, submitted a memorandum to Tripura Chief Secretary J K Singh, expressing concerns over the implementation of the controversial law. The CPI (M), which ruled the state for around 35 years, also expressed worries over the issue.

"The opposition parties are trying to mislead people regarding CAA... the Act is very clear about giving citizenship to minorities fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," BJP state unit chief Rajib Bhattacharjee told reporters.

"The Act will not be implemented in areas where Sixth Schedule and Inner Line Permit (ILP) are enforced," he added.

He asserted that the law, if implemented in Tripura, will not cause any adverse impact on the northeastern state's socio-political scenario.

"We strongly condemn the opposition parties' move to oppose CAA... we appeal to the people not to be misled by their negative campaign," Bhattacharjee added.

Tipra Motha, an ally of the BJP-led coalition government, has made it clear that it will strongly oppose any move to grant citizenship to refugees from other countries and resettle them in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District (TTAADC) area.

CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Parsi and Buddhist minorities who have fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh and is surrounded by the neighbouring country on three sides. PTI PS ACD