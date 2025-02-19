Akhil Gogoi suspended from Assam Assembly for disrupting proceedings

Guwahati: Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was on Wednesday suspended briefly from the Assam Assembly for disrupting the reply of Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Baruah was responding to a query raised by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita regarding the water supply scheme of Guwahati, during Zero Hour.

Gogoi then rose from his seat and said, "The PHE department is totally useless. It's looting public money. There is no water supply to people's homes. I request the CM to order an enquiry into the works of the PHE department." Deputy Speaker Numal Momin asked him to sit down several times, but the MLA did not pay any heed and continued to attack the minister.

Momin also warned Gogoi of suspension if he did not keep quiet, but he still did not listen to the Chair.

"Akhil Gogoi, you are suspended for 10 minutes," he said and asked the Marshals to escort the MLA out of the House.

Gogoi, however, returned after the completion of his suspension time.