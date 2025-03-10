Opposition MLAs create chaos in Jharkhand assembly over law and order situation

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Monday witnessed uproar as opposition BJP legislators created a ruckus over "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP MLAs raised slogans and trooped into the well of the House, demanding a debate on the issue.

"The law and order has crumbled in Jharkhand... A coal trader was shot at in Ranchi, then two persons, including a seer, were murdered. On Sunday, an NTPC official was also killed," Marandi said in the House.

Amid chaos, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato adjourned the House till 12 pm.

After the House re-assembled, BJP MLA C P Singh again raised the issue of law and order in the state and demanded a reply from the JMM-led coalition government.

The question hour got underway after Mahato urged the opposition members to let the House proceedings continue. PTI SAN RBT