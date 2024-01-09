Opposition MLAs in Goa want old convention of asking questions to be followed in assembly

Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) Opposition members on Tuesday requested Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to continue with the old convention of allowing one question from the ruling party followed by one from the opposition during the upcoming budget session.

The budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will begin on February 2.

Tawadkar on Monday said he chose to go with the process of random selection of questions after the ruling MLAs asked for the same.

Leader of opposition Yuri Alemao and other legislators on Monday said they will boycott the budget session if the conventional practice was not followed during the Question Hour.

On Tuesday, Alemao along with other opposition MLAs submitted a memorandum to Tawadkar in this connection.

The memorandum was signed by Alemao, Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Altone D'Costa (all Congress MLAs), Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party), Venzy Viegas, Cruz Silva (both from AAP) and Viresh Borkar (Revolutionary Goans Party).

The Pramod Sawant government currently has the support of 33 MLAs in the 40-member House while there are seven legislators in the opposition. PTI RPS GK