Opposition MLAs protest at Vidhan Bhavan steps against Beed sarpanch's murder

Nagpur: Leaders of the opposition parties staged a demonstration at the Vidhan Bhavan here on the second day of the Winter Session on Tuesday to protest the murder of a sarpanch in Maharashtra's Beed and demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the crime.

Advertisment

Legislators from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies protested on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Congress's Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap, Vikas Thakre, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Sachin Ahir, NCP (SP) Jitendra Awhad and other legislators took part in the protest.

Last week, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted from his car near a toll plaza, and his body was later found in the Daithana area of Kej tehsil, following which three persons were arrested. The CID is investigating the murder.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Danve alleged that people from the ruling party were involved in the death of the sarpanch in Beed.

He claimed that the Mahayuti government had not taken any action in both the Beed murder and the death of a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the violence triggered by the vandalism of a replica of the Constitution in Parbhani last week.

The post-mortem report in Parbhani case suggested that the man died due to assault, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, alleging that the collector and superintendent of police of Parbhani are responsible for the incident.

Advertisment

Danve said the Opposition raised these issues in the House on Monday and will do so today.