Opposition MLAs raise concern over 'misuse' of Goan surnames in Assembly

Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) Opposition MLA on Monday raised the alleged threat to Goa's demography through the misuse of traditional Goan surnames by some individuals to claim government benefits or establish false identities.

Responding to a calling attention motion in the legislative assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the government has been taking all necessary steps to ensure ineligible persons do not adopt traditional Goan surnames to erase or dilute the state's unique identity.

The calling attention motion was raised by MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Altone D'Costa, and Viresh Borkar. They claimed that the illegal and strategic alteration of surnames by people of non-Goan origin threatens the state's cultural identity and demographic balance.

The MLAs urged the government to investigate and curb the practice of outsiders adopting Goan Catholic or Hindu surnames to secure residence documents, caste certificates, or other local benefits.

In his reply, Sawant informed the House that the state had already amended the Goa Change of Name and Surname Act, 1990, through the 2019 and 2022 amendments to plug such misuse.

He stated that the 2022 amendment allows only those born in Goa, with birth registered in the state and at least one parent or grandparent also born in Goa, to apply for a name or surname change.

The chief minister also said that penal provisions had been introduced, making it a cognizable offence to change names or publish name-change notices without following due procedure. Violators face imprisonment under Section 3A of the amended law.

"The government has been taking all necessary steps to ensure ineligible persons do not adopt traditional Goan surnames to erase or dilute the state's unique identity," the chief minister said, adding that further legal tightening would be considered if required. PTI RPS NSK